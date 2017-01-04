LOOK: Texans' J.J. Watt surprises a boy hit by a car with new jerseys
Watt, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has been sidelined since September
Three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt hasn't played since September due to a back injury and won't partake in the Texans' playoff game against the Raiders on Saturday, but he's still keeping his fans happy.
As ESPN's Sarah Barshop first reported Tuesday, Watt surprised 8-year-old Noah Fulmer, who was hit by a car, with new jerseys when he came out of surgery.
It began with a tweet, when someone notified Watt that the boy cried when his jersey was cut off. Watt replied, saying he would bring the boy another jersey.
@JJWatt There is a lil boy at memorial hermann who was ran over by a truck and is just crying that EMTs cut his Watt jersey. @HoustonTexans— Marc (@carapia116) January 3, 2017
That is terrible, is he ok?— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017
Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H
And he followed through on his promise.
@JJWatt@HoustonTexans JJ Watt surprised Noah after surgery. Thank you Watt #Nfl#JJWATT#thankyou#teamnoah#prayfornoah#hejustwokeuppic.twitter.com/d68wMhDelT— Marc (@carapia116) January 3, 2017
Watt, who had back surgery (again) in September, admitted in November that he actually considered retiring. Thankfully, he added that he doesn't intend on stepping away after spending time recharging.
