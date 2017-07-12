LOOK: The 49ers' stadium has been turned into a nine-hole golf course

Launching golf balls off the top deck of an NFL stadium is something that most of us can only dream of doing; however, some people actually got to do that recently thanks to a dramatic transformation at Levi's Stadium.

Over the weekend, the home of the 49ers was changed from a football field to a golf course. If you're wondering what exactly that would look like, don't worry, we have pictures.

1,370 total yards this weekend at @levisstadium #stadiumlinks #playtheupperdeck A post shared by Stadiumlinks (@stadiumlinks) on Jul 8, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

The photo above is from Stadiumlinks, the company that pulled off the transformation at Levi's Stadium. According to Stadiumlinks, the course was 1,370 yards long and consisted of nine holes with each hole ranging from 100 to 180 yards.

Changing the stadium to a golf course was clearly a popular move because hundreds of fans showed up to bash golf balls off the top deck of Levi's.

As a matter of fact, the golf course at Levi's Stadium was so popular that a few 49ers players actually showed up to tee off.

Kicker Robbie Gould spent his Sunday at the stadium:

Gould definitely puts the "Fore" in 49ers. Wow, that was lame, I'll show myself out.

If you're wondering how much it costs to hit golf balls off the top of a stadium, the going rate was $90.

For most fans, it looked like it was completely worth it because they got to take slow motion videos of their golf swings and then post them to Instagram.

Let it rain! #raidernation A post shared by Casey Slate (@jimmycarter_22) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Although Levi's Stadium won't be a golf course forever, maybe it should be, because this looks like the most fun that anyone's ever had at the stadium, including 49ers games. The 49ers are 9-15 in home games since the stadium opened in 2014, including a record of 1-7 last season.

FORE.