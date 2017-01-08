LOOK: The Broncos were delighted to see the Raiders lose in the playoffs
The Raiders didn't stand a chance in Houston without Derek Carr
There's clearly no love lost between the Raiders and Broncos.
Less than an hour after Oakland's 27-14 loss to Houston on Saturday, the Broncos took to Twitter to let the Texans know how happy they were about Houston's win.
.@HoustonTexanspic.twitter.com/Yb2R87FL4c— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2017
Without Derek Carr, the Raiders never really stood a chance against the Texans, and clearly, the Broncos were happy about that.
Another person who was happy to see the Raiders go down was Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. After Oakland's loss, Marshall took to Twitter for the specific purpose of trolling Raiders fans.
I been waiting all game to Troll these raider fans! Where y'all at? There's plenty of room on my couch for you lol— Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 8, 2017
Hopefully he has a big couch, because there's a lot of Raiders fans out there.
Marshall also retweeted several pictures, including the one below.
@BMarshh54@osmaninthacutpic.twitter.com/heqRRG30la— Bill Brathor (@chevypride68) January 8, 2017
You'd think that Marshall and the Broncos would maybe be cheering for an AFC West team to win the Super Bowl to carry on the division championship torch, but that's clearly not the case.
The Broncos probably already have a tweet ready to go for when the Chiefs lose, which we all know will probably happen since the Chiefs always lose in the playoffs. ZING.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Twitter blames Beckham drops on Bieber
Maybe Beckham shouldn't have gone to South Beach
-
Big Ben in walking boot after game
With the game in hand, there was no reason for Big Ben to be on the field late against the...
-
Giants at Packers: Live blog
The winner of this NFC wild-card matchup advances to the divisional round of the postseaso...
-
Dolphins' Matt Moore gets leveled on hit
This will likely go down as the biggest hit of Wild Card Weekend
-
Brown burns the Dolphins for two TDs
The Miami Dolphins can't cover Antonio Brown
-
Dolphins at Steelers: Live blog
The Steelers take care of business against the Dolphins and now they'll face the Chiefs
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre