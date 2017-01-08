LOOK: The Broncos were delighted to see the Raiders lose in the playoffs

There's clearly no love lost between the Raiders and Broncos.

Less than an hour after Oakland's 27-14 loss to Houston on Saturday, the Broncos took to Twitter to let the Texans know how happy they were about Houston's win.

Without Derek Carr, the Raiders never really stood a chance against the Texans, and clearly, the Broncos were happy about that.

Another person who was happy to see the Raiders go down was Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. After Oakland's loss, Marshall took to Twitter for the specific purpose of trolling Raiders fans.

I been waiting all game to Troll these raider fans! Where y'all at? There's plenty of room on my couch for you lol — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 8, 2017

Hopefully he has a big couch, because there's a lot of Raiders fans out there.

Marshall also retweeted several pictures, including the one below.

You'd think that Marshall and the Broncos would maybe be cheering for an AFC West team to win the Super Bowl to carry on the division championship torch, but that's clearly not the case.

The Broncos probably already have a tweet ready to go for when the Chiefs lose, which we all know will probably happen since the Chiefs always lose in the playoffs. ZING.