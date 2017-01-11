LOOK: The Cowboys want you to know their bandwagon is taking applications
America's team has decided to open up a few spots on its bandwagon
The team with the most bandwagon fans in America wants more bandwagon fans.
With 24 NFL teams done for the season, there are a lot of fans out there who won't have a team to cheer for this weekend, and because the Cowboys are nice, they would like to help you solve that problem.
To join the Cowboys bandwagon, all you have to do is sign up with the official application that the team put out Tuesday.
From the application:
"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"
Wait, no, that's the quote on the Statue of Liberty, which might be the original bandwagon application form, but it's not the one the Cowboys put out.
Here's the one from the Cowboys.
Thanks for your inquiry about the Dallas Cowboys' bandwagon. Spots are filling up fast, don't miss out!— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 10, 2017
Download: https://t.co/RljLeEaqHopic.twitter.com/2euKnUZ30N
Please note that this is an application, which means the Cowboys don't have to approve you. For instance, if you're a Redskins, Eagles, Giants, Packers or Steelers fan, the Cowboys aren't just going to let you on the bandwagon. You'll have to go through further questioning.
Also, before you get accepted, you'll have to admit to the Cowboys whether you've ever talked trash about them -- and don't say you haven't because based on what I've seen on Twitter, 93 percent of America has talked trash about the Cowboys at some point.
By the way, don't be surprised if the Cowboys fan base has doubled by Sunday because it looks like the applications are rolling in. Although I don't know if all those fans will be accepted because most people can't seem to identify the four players pictured on the application.
Can I please be let on the bandwagon?! @jumpinjuli@dallascowboyspic.twitter.com/4En4AJirNr— Brittany Cohen (@BRITTANY_COHEN3) January 10, 2017
The application above is solid, but I don't think "Beefcakes" plays for the Cowboys. I could be wrong.
The application below was also going well until the pictures. I don't think the person on the far left is Ndamukong Suh.
@dallascowboys fine pic.twitter.com/C9iBaOEGDM— Matt 🇻🇦 (@GeistlerM) January 11, 2017
However, I have to say, that guy is jumping ship from the Lions' bandwagon at the right time.
Our next guy is the perfect bandwagon fan. Please notice that he jumped on the Patriots', Seahawks' and Warriors' bandwagons before jumping off, and he had completely valid reasons each time.
.@dallascowboys get back to me soon pic.twitter.com/LlyIQnrgvp— Faithful™ Tommy Boy (@tommy_litch) January 10, 2017
Based on the response to the Cowboys' tweet, there's a good chance that roughly all of America will be cheering for them Sunday. Except people in Green Bay. They would never cheer for the Cowboys.
