LOOK: The Raiders are already trying to lure fans to new, unbuilt stadium in Las Vegas

The easiest way to burn through $100 in Las Vegas used to be at the casino, but thanks to the Raiders, you now have another option: You can give it to them.

To coincide with the team’s eventual move to Vegas, the Raiders debuted a splashy new website this week where you can put a deposit down on season tickets for the 2020 season, which is great news for you people out there who like to plan things three years ahead of time.

The $100 deposit will give you the rights to buy a personal seat license (PSL), which will then give you the rights to actually buy a ticket.

The one cool thing about the Raiders’ new Vegas website is that includes a brand new fly-through video of the team’s proposed $1.9 billion stadium in Vegas. Although Manica Architecture released some renderings of the stadium earlier this week, the new video shows what the stadium might look like at night, and just to make sure you get chills from watching it, the Raiders added some classic music from NFL Films.

If that doesn’t make you want to plop down $5,000 for 50 PSL deposits, I don’t know what will. By the way, even though it doesn’t look like it in the picture, the stadium will have a roof.

According to the Raiders, the $1.9 billion building will include a “state-of-the-art venue retractable doors, and a glass-domed roof.”

Anyway, one peculiar thing the new Vegas website notes is that the Raiders are only confirmed to play in Oakland through the 2017 season.

After the team’s move to Las Vegas was approved Monday, Raiders owner Mark Davis had said he would like to keep the team in Oakland for 2017 and 2018 at a minimum.

“We have two more years of lease options for Oakland right now,” Davis said. “If the fans would like us to stay there, we’d love to be there for that and possibly talk to them about extending it for maybe 2019 as well and try to bring a championship back to Oakland.”

On the FAQ portion of the Vegas website though, the Raiders note that they have no idea where they’ll be playing in 2018 or 2019.

“The Raiders are committed to playing the 2017 NFL season at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Subsequent seasons have yet to be determined,” the team wrote.

The Raiders haven’t decided where they’re going to play in 2018 and 2019 because they don’t know what the reception is going to be like in Oakland this year. Jilted fans might end up booing them all season, or just not showing up at games.

So far, the list of people who would like the Raiders to leave Oakland immediately includes: the guy who runs the Oakland Coliseum , an Oakland city councilman and Warriors star Draymond Green . That list is likely only going to get longer as the season draws closer.