LOOK: The Rams don't seem to know where Jacksonville is located in Florida
Geography can be hard sometimes
If the Rams have to forfeit their Week 6 game against the Jaguars this season, it's probably because they couldn't figure out how to get to Jacksonville.
The day after the NFL schedule came out , the Rams decided to put together a snazzy little graphic to show how many miles they'll be traveling this year. Thanks to a home game in London, the Rams will be traveling more miles than any other team in 2017.
Here's a look at the map that the Rams tweeted out on Friday.
Now, the first thing you'll notice is that the tweet above isn't from the Rams, and that's because they deleted their tweet.
So why would they delete their tweet?
Because they put Jacksonville in the wrong spot. As you can see below, in the Rams' version of Florida, Jacksonville is much closer to Fort Myers and nowhere near Jacksonville.
The Rams were clearly embarrassed by their lack of geographical knowledge so they deleted their tweet and made a new map.
As you can see below, the new map seems to be slightly more accurate.
Of course, messing up geography is nothing new for NFL teams.
Back in 2014, the Falcons had no idea where London was . On a map that the team tweeted out, the city of London was located in Spain. If you've ever looked at a map, you've probably noticed that London isn't in Spain.
Unlike the Rams, the Falcons made fun of themselves for the geographical gaffe.
(Wink of the CBS Eye to @TealTalk on Twitter)
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
DA: Hernandez left three suicide notes
Hernandez appears to have left suicide notes for at least three different people
-
Report: Raiders, Lynch apart on salary
Beast Mode and the Raiders apparently don't see eye to eye on this one thing
-
5 vets who could be cut after the draft
Pro Bowl talent on both sides of the ball figures to make its way to the market
-
Mock: Jets trade down, Bama stars fall
Four teams snag a quarterback of the future, including the Browns after a trade up, in our...
-
Texans GM expects Wilfork to retire
Wilfork indicated after the Texans' final game of the season that he was done playing foot...
-
Hernandez victim's mom asks Pats for $6M
Attorney Doug Sheff called it “a friendly challenge” to the Patriots
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre