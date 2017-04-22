LOOK: The Rams don't seem to know where Jacksonville is located in Florida

If the Rams have to forfeit their Week 6 game against the Jaguars this season, it's probably because they couldn't figure out how to get to Jacksonville.

The day after the NFL schedule came out , the Rams decided to put together a snazzy little graphic to show how many miles they'll be traveling this year. Thanks to a home game in London, the Rams will be traveling more miles than any other team in 2017.

Here's a look at the map that the Rams tweeted out on Friday.

Rams don't know where Jacksonville is located https://t.co/68O5kQbf0O pic.twitter.com/AOepviOpoB — NFL Live Stream (@nfllivestream0) April 22, 2017

Now, the first thing you'll notice is that the tweet above isn't from the Rams, and that's because they deleted their tweet.

So why would they delete their tweet?

Because they put Jacksonville in the wrong spot. As you can see below, in the Rams' version of Florida, Jacksonville is much closer to Fort Myers and nowhere near Jacksonville.

That's not where Jacksonville is. Twitter/RamsNFL-CBSSports.com

The Rams were clearly embarrassed by their lack of geographical knowledge so they deleted their tweet and made a new map.

As you can see below, the new map seems to be slightly more accurate.

The Rams figured out where Jacksonville is. therams.com

Of course, messing up geography is nothing new for NFL teams.

Back in 2014, the Falcons had no idea where London was . On a map that the team tweeted out, the city of London was located in Spain. If you've ever looked at a map, you've probably noticed that London isn't in Spain.

Unlike the Rams, the Falcons made fun of themselves for the geographical gaffe.

The good news is, we made it to the correct country. Sorry about that. We're brushing up on our geography. pic.twitter.com/43dC00SX53 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 22, 2014

