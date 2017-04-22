LOOK: The Rams don't seem to know where Jacksonville is located in Florida
Geography can be hard sometimes
If the Rams have to forfeit their Week 6 game against the Jaguars this season, it's probably because they couldn't figure out how to get to Jacksonville.
The day after the NFL schedule came out , the Rams decided to put together a snazzy little graphic to show how many miles they'll be traveling this year. Thanks to a home game in London, the Rams will be traveling more miles than any other team in 2017.
Here's a look at the map that the Rams tweeted out on Friday.
Now, the first thing you'll notice is that the tweet above isn't from the Rams, and that's because they deleted their tweet.
So why would they delete their tweet?
Because they put Jacksonville in the wrong spot. As you can see below, in the Rams' version of Florida, Jacksonville is much closer to Fort Myers and nowhere near Jacksonville.
The Rams were clearly embarrassed by their lack of geographical knowledge so they deleted their tweet and made a new map.
As you can see below, the new map seems to be slightly more accurate.
Of course, messing up geography is nothing new for NFL teams.
Back in 2014, the Falcons had no idea where London was . On a map that the team tweeted out, the city of London was located in Spain. If you've ever looked at a map, you've probably noticed that London isn't in Spain.
Unlike the Rams, the Falcons made fun of themselves for the geographical gaffe.
(Wink of the CBS Eye to @TealTalk on Twitter)
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Parcells: I'm glad Tony Romo retired
The man who signed Romo is happy to see him move on from playing the game
-
Make-A-Wish teen to announce Ravens pick
Roger Goodell typically announces all the first-round picks, but he'll make an exception this...
-
LOOK: How teams find out the schedule
NFL teams find out their schedule on the same day you do
-
Chiefs catch all the schedule breaks
There probably weren't too many complaints in Kansas City after the schedule was released
-
Army specialist wants to return to NFL
Glen Coffee is hoping to make an improbable NFL comeback
-
DA: Hernandez left three suicide notes
Hernandez appears to have left suicide notes for at least three different people
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre