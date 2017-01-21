LOOK: The Rock calls out Tom Brady for his bad acting skills

If Tom Brady's looking for something to do once his offseason starts, he might want to consider taking some acting classes. According to The Rock, Brady is terrible.

If you're wondering how we got to a point in human history where The Rock is grading Brady's acting skills, let me explain: Brady released a new pajama line with Under Armour last week, and apparently, he wants The Rock to wear those pajamas.

To make that happen, Brady decided to make a video, which included a mildly entertaining, but slightly awkward impression of The Rock.

When The Rock caught wind of Brady's video, he decided to make his own video where he critiqued Brady's acting skills. Let's just say The Rock is not a fan.

During a three-minute video, The Rock goes full Rock in his assessment of Brady's acting.

"Sweet tap-dancing baby Jesus. What in the f--- did we just watch," The Rock says. "Thomas, what was that? I mean you're sitting there, you're sitting on some rocks, which I guess is supposed to be profound because my name is The Rock ... Thomas, did you really think that was a good idea?"

You can see the entire video below:

The good news for Brady though is that it sounds like The Rock might be willing to buy some of these $100 pajamas, even though he's not a fan of Brady's acting.

In Brady's defense, he can actually be funny when he wants to be, even if his impression of The Rock needs some work. If you need proof that Brady's comedic timing is almost as good as his quarterbacking, just watch the clip below that Brady did for Funny or Die in 2012: