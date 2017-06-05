LOOK: The roof at Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium successfully closes

The roof at the Atlanta Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz stadium has cleared another hurdle as it gears up to open in 2017.

The massive new stadium's roof has successfully closed, per Pro Football Talk. Images of the roof open and closed were posted to Twitter by Steve Cannon, President and CEO of AMB Group, LLC.

The #MBStadium roof is officially closed! Another huge milestone and an engineering marvel! pic.twitter.com/zPdAvdiYkL — Steve Cannon (@SteveCannonCEO) June 3, 2017

The stadium joins the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, the Cardinals' University of Phoenix Stadium, the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium and the Texans' NRG Stadium as one of five stadiums in the league with retractable roofs. However, as PFT notes, it's the only one that has a roof that has eight 500-ton pieces slide open and shut overlapping each other like a camera lens (as Mike Florio elaborates).

The roof will be open and shut based on need and weather, although it is unknown what weather conditions would warrant a closed roof. Obviously the Atlanta heat can be overwhelming, especially in pads, but the Falcons will no doubt decide based on their own comfort level how they want to play (within reason).

The stadium will be open Aug. 26, and the Falcons will play all of their 2017 home games at the 75,000 capacity field.