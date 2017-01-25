LOOK: This dog has correctly predicted every NFL playoff game
This is the greatest prognosticating dog to ever live
If you want to make some easy money on Super Bowl LI, all you need to do is listen to Yowie the dog.
Sure, it sounds completely crazy to take advice from a dog -- and it probably is -- but Yowie is a special dog, because he appears to know more about the NFL than any dog alive.
For the past three weeks, Yowie has been predicting NFL playoff games and has gone 10-0. That's right, this dog is undefeated with his NFL playoff picks. My neighbor's dog won't even sit when he's supposed to, and Yowie is out here nailing NFL playoff picks left and right.
Here's a look at Yowie in action:
Now, since this is the internet, there always some skepticism that comes along with something like this, because how could a dog possibly go 10-0 with his NFL picks?
Well, to that, we say, each one of Yowie's picks was published on YouTube before the game was played, and you can see each of those pick videos by clicking here.
Of course, it's possible that Yowie's owner published two videos each week and then deleted the incorrect pick after each game, but I choose to believe that this dog is smarter than everyone and has gone 10-0 picking NFL playoff games. As a matter of fact, I'll probably let Yowie handle my picks next season.
Anyway, if you don't trust playoff picks from a dog, then I'd suggest using Pete Prisco's Super Bowl pick. Like Yowie, Prisco's also undefeated picking playoff games this year. You can check out his pick for Super Bowl LI by clicking here.
To see Yowie's Super Bowl LI pick, you'll have to wait until Jan. 31.
