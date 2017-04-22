LOOK: This is how NFL teams find out who they're playing on their schedule

If you followed along in our live blog of the NFL schedule release on Thursday, you may have noticed that there were schedule leaks coming out all day.

From the Chiefs-Patriots regular season opener to the Giants-Redskins Thanksgiving game , the leaks started in the morning and didn't stop until the schedule was officially released at 8 p.m. ET.

If you're wondering why the schedule leaks didn't start earlier in the week -- like, say, on Wednesday -- there's actually a reason for that: the NFL doesn't give the teams their schedule until Thursday.

That's right, NFL teams found about their 2017 schedule on the same day you did.

Each NFL team got their schedule on Thursday, and the crazy part is that they didn't get it in an email. Instead, the league office actually calls each team and gives them their schedule over the phone.

The Rams tweeted out a video this week that shows us how the process is done.

For the Rams, the team got a call from the NFL's senior director of broadcast, Michael North, who revealed their entire schedule.

The best part of the video is watching their reactions to each part of the schedule. For instance, new Rams coach Sean McVay, who used to be the Redskins' offensive coordinator, seemed pretty surprised to find out that he'd be going up against his old team in Week 2.

This was the look on Sean McVay's face when he found out the Rams would be playing the Redskins in Week 2. Twitter/RamsNFL

Then we have Rams general manager Les Snead, who decided he was going to name every game.

Redskins at Rams? "Sean McVay Bowl."

Texans at Rams? "Wade Phillips Bowl."

Eagles at Rams? "Goff vs. Wentz Bowl."

Snead probably could've named every game, but he eventually stopped after McVay gave him a weird look.

The Rams general manager also made sure to file an unofficial complaint during the call. About 90 seconds into the video, Snead lets North know that West Coast teams should never have to play in a game that kicks off at 10 a.m. PT.

"We are well aware of the Western teams' preference for later starts when they travel east," North said, sounding slightly irritated.

Based on this one call to the Rams, North is probably going to ask the NFL if they can just email the schedules next year.

Finally, the best part of this video is that it ends with 31-year-old McVay taking a picture of the schedule, just in case you needed your daily reminder that millennials can and will take a picture of anything they see. As a matter of fact, I took a picture of a stray cat on Friday because I hadn't met my picture quota for the week.

Sean McVay took a picture of the Rams' schedule. Twitter/@RamsNFL

(Note: He could be texting someone, but no one holds their phone like that when they text)

Anyway, you can see the entire video below.