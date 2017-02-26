LOOK: This life-size Tom Brady cake is the MVP of all confections
This is the most delicious version of Tom Brady that you'll ever see
After all is said and done, the Patriots’ 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI might end up being only the second-most impressive thing that someone in Boston has done this month.
To celebrate New England’s 34-28 win over the Falcons, a bakery in Boston decided to do what any smart bakery would do: They made a life-size Tom Brady cake, which is good news for everyone out there who’s ever wanted a piece of Tom Brady.
The cake was the brainchild of baker George Montilio, who rounded up three other full-time bakers in order to help him put the cake together.
Building a 6-foot, 6-inch Tom Brady cake is no easy Feat. Montilio told Patriots.com that the cake took more than 130 hours to create. The giant confection also took, “100 pounds of granulated sugar, 50 pounds of fondant icing, 40 pounds of cake flour, 30 pounds of eggs, five pounds of baking soda, two pounds of salt, one quart of vanilla and 12 quarts of milk.”
As someone who’s never baked a cake in my life, I’m still in awe of the fact that this cake happened.
Plenty of Patriots fans were also in awe. According to Montilio, hundreds of fans made their way through the his store, Montilio’s Bakery, while the cake was on display.
The kid below was clearly being supervised for his picture because there’s no way a kid can stand next to a cake without eating it.
There was so much detail in the cake that you can actually see the play calls on Brady’s wristband.
If you’re wondering how they got the arms to stay in place, they used Rice Krispies.
The upside here for Brady is that although he doesn’t have his stolen Super Bowl jersey right now, there is a cake version of it, which is way more tasty.
Here’s one more look at the cake.
