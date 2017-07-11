LOOK: Three-time Super Bowl champion is off to hot start at World Series of Poker

After winning three Super Bowl titles in New England, former Patriots star Richard Seymour now has his sights on another title. The retired defensive end is hoping to win the Main Event at the World Series of Poker.

Seymour is one of 7,221 people who dropped $10,000 to buy in to the Main Event of the most prestigious Texas Hold'em tournament in the world, which began on July 8. Unlike most players in the tournament though, Seymour is actually playing pretty well so far.

On Day 1 of the event, Seymour took his starting chip stack of $50,000 and quickly turned it into $114,000. If you watch the main event on ESPN, you won't be able to miss Seymour's chip stack because he's the only one using a Super Bowl ring as a weight to hold his chips down.

Bagged 114k of 50k starting stack @WSOP...Let's Go Sey😁 pic.twitter.com/u74fH6wCkp — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) July 9, 2017

To give you an idea of how well Seymour's playing so far, only 5,519 of the the original 7,221 players survived the first day of the event.

OK, that's not that impressive, but here's a stat that is: Seymour is one of only 310 players who had a chip stack of more than $114,000 after Day 1. That means Seymour has more chips than 94.4 percent of the players remaining in the main event.

Day 2 of the main event started on Tuesday, and so far, Seymour still has one of the top chip stacks with a total of $110,000 (down from his high of $114,000).

To make some money in the Main Event, all Seymour has to do is be one of the final 1,084 players standing. That's right, a total of 1,084 people in the Main Event will win money, with the lowest payout being $15,000.

The top nine finishers will all take home more than $1 million, while the overall winner of the Main Event will walk away with $8.15 million. A total of $67,877,400 in prize money will be given out at the Main Event.

The prize pool is so large because a near-record 7,221 people signed up for the Main Event, making it the third largest World Series of Poker event in history, behind only the Main Events from 2006 and 2010.

As for Seymour, it sounds like he has a plan in a place to make sure he can outlast everyone.

"It's a marathon," Seymour told Cardplayer.com over the weekend. "I'm not trying to get into any really big pots unless I got it. I'm just cruising along. You don't want to play too fast in this tournament, because it has a really great structure. You try to wait for good spots and hope the cards cooperate."

If Seymour does walk away with some money, it won't be the first time. The former Patriots defensive lineman won big at a World Series of Poker event that was held in June.

Seymour won $11,144 for finishing in 24th place in a $1,500 no-limit hold'em event. The winnings from that event basically paid for his $10,000 entry fee into the Main Event.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft actually has a theory on why he's had so much success with poker: He says it's just like football.

"Poker pulls so much from you and has direct parallels to football," Seymour said recently, via ESPN.com. "You have to be thoroughly prepared every day and be able to adjust quickly during the game. I also think you need to be poised in all situations. There are so many different decisions that you have to make in poker. Some go well, but some go south and you take a bad beat. So just the ability to not go on tilt and play each hand as its own is critical to be successful in poker."

If his poker career goes anything like his football career, then we can probably expect Seymour to win multiple world titles.