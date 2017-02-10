LOOK: Tom Brady admits to referee before Super Bowl he might treat him like garbage

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is notorious for his extremely competitive drive. When Brady is trying to win a big game, especially a game like the Super Bowl, he can get a little crazy, which is apparently why he decided to have a fun pregame conversation with referee Carl Cheffers.

During the Patriots' warmup before Super Bowl LI, Brady walked over to Cheffers and politely apologized for something he hadn't even done yet -- and then he admitted that he can sometimes be an overwhelming person to deal with on the field.

"If I yell at you, nothing personal," Brady told Cheffers. "You know me, I'm an [expletive]."

Yup, Brady broke the ice with the Super Bowl referee by calling himself a curse word, although we don't know for sure which one because NFL Films put a perfectly placed "bleep" into the clip. Here's the clip of their exchange.

After listening to Brady, Cheffers basically gave the Patriots quarterback the green light to yell at him during the game.

"I don't take anything personally here. Don't worry about it," Cheffers said.

The good news for Cheffers is that there wasn't ever really a reason for Brady to yell at him. The officiating crew pulled off a nearly perfect Super Bowl, and even made the correct call on several key plays, including Julio Jones' sideline catch, Julian Edelman's ankle catch and James White's winning touchdown.

Sure, each of those plays had to be reviewed, but the officiating crew looks a lot better when the call doesn't get overturned.