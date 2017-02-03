LOOK: Tom Brady cusses up a storm during hilarious Conan appearance

If you've ever watched the New England Patriots play, then you may have noticed that Tom Brady is an insanely competitive person.

When Brady is off-the-field, he's a well-spoken machine who rarely says anything that he doesn't mean to say. At his weekly press conferences, Brady can usually rattle off a 200 or 300-word answer to a question without actually ever answering the question. When it comes do dealing with the media, the Patriots quarterback is usually perfectly polished.

On the other hand, when Brady's competing, his goal is destroy anyone and everyone in his path. During games, you see that all the time when he yells at a ref or complains about not getting a call.

Tom Brady uses similar language to Bill Belichick to demand a holding call pic.twitter.com/pJRVcqCK36 — The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) November 30, 2015

Apparently, it's not just football that stokes Brady's competitive fire. As Conan O'Brien found out this week, Brady is competitive in everything.

The late night host had Brady on his show this week to play some video games, and what he got was a hilarious video that features Brady being totally unfiltered.

First, Brady was more than willing to cuss up a storm. After O'Brien made fun of Belichick's dressing style, Brady wasn't having it.

"I like his style," Brady said. "He doesn't give a sh--."

After Brady dropped the S-bomb, you knew this wasn't going to be a typical conversation with Brady.

Following a quick interview with O'Brien, the two got ready to play "For Honor," a two-person fighting game where the goal is to kill your opponent, for which Brady seemed ideally suited.

Right before the game started, O'Brien asked Brady if he's "As intense playing video games as you are playing football?"

Brady's response?

"I've broken a lot of remotes in my day and a lot of TVs," the quarterback said.

After watching the video, you're going to see why Brady has broken so many remotes. The Patriots quarterback took out his insanely competitive drive on O'Brien and it was a sight to behold.

"Get his ass," Brady yells at one point.

"Oh Sh--," Brady yells after one of the characters took a devastating hit.

We won't spoil it and tell you how this ends, but it's definitely worth watching. Also, make sure you watch until the end because there's a cameo by a Falcons player AND a certain Seahawks player who didn't get the ball at the 1-yard line on Seattle's final offensive play of Super Bowl XLIX.

Gronk also makes an appearance because why wouldn't Gronk make an appearance.

If you're going to watch, keep in mind there are a few NSFW words in the video below.