LOOK: Tom Brady enrages Pittsburgh fans by snapping picture with the Stanley Cup

Pittsburgh doesn't get to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots very often. In Brady's career, he's gone 7-2 against the Steelers, and the Patriots' most recent Super Bowl run involved a beatdown of the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. So, it's understandable why Pittsburgh doesn't consider itself a fan of Brady.

I bet you can guess what happened when Brady posed for a picture with the Stanley Cup.

Pittsburgh reacted predictably:

You get the point. Pittsburgh fans wanted to know how the Penguins could let Brady near it:

Is this from 2017? What Penguin let him get anywhere near it? — Lonker Crew (@lonkercrew) July 7, 2017

There was even a Spygate and Deflategate burn:

Unlike a super bowl, you can't cheat your way to a Stanley Cup! — Ryan Muldowney (@muldo) July 7, 2017

There you have it: That's how Brady managed to spoil Pittsburgh's most recent championship in a sport he doesn't even play. He really can do it all.