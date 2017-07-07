LOOK: Tom Brady enrages Pittsburgh fans by snapping picture with the Stanley Cup

If there's one person Pittsburgh fans hate, it's Tom Brady

Pittsburgh doesn't get to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots very often. In Brady's career, he's gone 7-2 against the Steelers, and the Patriots' most recent Super Bowl run involved a beatdown of the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. So, it's understandable why Pittsburgh doesn't consider itself a fan of Brady. 

I bet you can guess what happened when Brady posed for a picture with the Stanley Cup.

Pittsburgh reacted predictably:

You get the point. Pittsburgh fans wanted to know how the Penguins could let Brady near it:

There was even a Spygate and Deflategate burn:

There you have it: That's how Brady managed to spoil Pittsburgh's most recent championship in a sport he doesn't even play. He really can do it all.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

