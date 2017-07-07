LOOK: Tom Brady enrages Pittsburgh fans by snapping picture with the Stanley Cup
If there's one person Pittsburgh fans hate, it's Tom Brady
Pittsburgh doesn't get to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots very often. In Brady's career, he's gone 7-2 against the Steelers, and the Patriots' most recent Super Bowl run involved a beatdown of the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. So, it's understandable why Pittsburgh doesn't consider itself a fan of Brady.
I bet you can guess what happened when Brady posed for a picture with the Stanley Cup.
Pittsburgh reacted predictably:
Why is this happening???— John B (@jmb2676) July 7, 2017
Ugh.— Catherine Young (@young_lodgician) July 7, 2017
Get him away from there— Andromeda Bennett (@Samdromeda) July 7, 2017
No no no no no— Rebecca (@rschaef9) July 7, 2017
Get your hand off the Stanley Cup, Tom.— Opening a Bottle (@openingabottle) July 7, 2017
for Stanley's sake please get his filthy hands of that grail— Mark Tower (@stonejugsoccer) July 7, 2017
You get the point. Pittsburgh fans wanted to know how the Penguins could let Brady near it:
There was even a Spygate and Deflategate burn:
There you have it: That's how Brady managed to spoil Pittsburgh's most recent championship in a sport he doesn't even play. He really can do it all.
