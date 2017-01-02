LOOK: Tom Brady fans take over Dolphins' stadium, chant 'M-V-P' at QB

Apparently, Tom Brady is popular in South Florida.

During the Patriots' season finale against the Dolphins on Sunday, fans started chanting 'M-V-P' at Brady while he was on the field, which is only notable because the game was being played in Miami Gardens where the Patriots are a hated division rival.

The chants started late in the first half, and a lot of people at Hard Rock Stadium took notice when they began.

There's an MVP chant here. I think it's for Tom Brady, not Damien Williams. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 1, 2017 There is a MVP chant for Tom Brady at Hard Rock Stadium. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 1, 2017 Tom Brady MVP chant in Miami right now — Spooner (@SpoonBish) January 1, 2017

Either Dolphins fans really love Brady or Patriots fans took over the stadium during New England's 35-14 win over Miami.

I'm guessing it's the second one and that's mainly because there were Brady jerseys everywhere at Hard Rock Stadium.

TB12 A photo posted by Francesca Prach (@frencheskaa) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:54am PST

As a matter of fact, not only were there Brady jerseys, there were also Brady t-shirts. Basically, everyone was decked out in Brady clothing.

Starting off the New Year right #winning A photo posted by Alana Marie (@alanamaarie) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

Although the fans who were chanting would clearly love to see Brady win MVP, we won't know if that's actually going to happen for about another month.

MVP votes are due this week, and then after they're tallied, the winner will be announced on Feb. 4, the night before Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots quarterback closed out the season in Miami by throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. With the three scoring passes, Brady closed the 2016 season with 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions, which is a new NFL record in the touchdown-to-interception ratio department.

Brady's main competition for the award will likely come from Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers and Ezekiel Elliott.

Anyway, here's the fans in Miami chanting M-V-P at Brady. Make sure to turn the sound down before you listen to that video or you might go deaf.