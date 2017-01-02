LOOK: Tom Brady fans take over Dolphins' stadium, chant 'M-V-P' at QB

The Patriots quarterback might be the most popular person in South Florida

Apparently, Tom Brady is popular in South Florida.

During the Patriots' season finale against the Dolphins on Sunday, fans started chanting 'M-V-P' at Brady while he was on the field, which is only notable because the game was being played in Miami Gardens where the Patriots are a hated division rival.

The chants started late in the first half, and a lot of people at Hard Rock Stadium took notice when they began.

Either Dolphins fans really love Brady or Patriots fans took over the stadium during New England's 35-14 win over Miami.

I'm guessing it's the second one and that's mainly because there were Brady jerseys everywhere at Hard Rock Stadium.

TB12

A photo posted by Francesca Prach (@frencheskaa) on

As a matter of fact, not only were there Brady jerseys, there were also Brady t-shirts. Basically, everyone was decked out in Brady clothing.

Starting off the New Year right #winning

A photo posted by Alana Marie (@alanamaarie) on

Although the fans who were chanting would clearly love to see Brady win MVP, we won't know if that's actually going to happen for about another month.

MVP votes are due this week, and then after they're tallied, the winner will be announced on Feb. 4, the night before Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots quarterback closed out the season in Miami by throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns. With the three scoring passes, Brady closed the 2016 season with 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions, which is a new NFL record in the touchdown-to-interception ratio department.

Brady's main competition for the award will likely come from Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers and Ezekiel Elliott.

Anyway, here's the fans in Miami chanting M-V-P at Brady. Make sure to turn the sound down before you listen to that video or you might go deaf.

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories