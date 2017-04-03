LOOK: Tom Brady is finally reunited with his stolen Super Bowl jerseys

Mercifully, our long national nightmare is over. On Monday, the Case of the Stolen Tom Brady Jerseys was officially closed when team owner Robert Kraft presented Brady with his two game-worn jerseys from Super Bowls XLIX and LI.

They're back! Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with the jerseys he wore in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/0AsuqS1j3Z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2017

After an international manhunt for the jerseys ended late last month with a former Mexican newspaper executive, Mauricio Ortega, being accused of the crimes, Brady issued this statement on his newfound luck:

“I am happy my jerseys ... have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved. I know they worked hard on this case -- and it is very much appreciated.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also had some thoughts on the news:

“We did support the federal officials of the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Patriots security team and our security team. They all worked together and worked through what I thought was a very extensive investigation,” Goodell told ESPN’s “Mike & Mike.” “As it turns out it was in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media, so it actually went outside the country here.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation, so I can’t add an awful lot to it or a lot of specifics to it, but we’re happy we were able to retrieve the jerseys, get it back to Tom and I think that’s a good outcome here.”

Ortega, meanwhile, has had access to Super Bowl locker rooms going back to at least 2005, when Brady unwittingly took a photo with him.

Tom Brady was face-to-face w/ the alleged jersey thief Mauricio Ortega in '05 — yrs before SB 51. Here's the photo. https://t.co/RhkMTbF92x pic.twitter.com/E3dTXYSsIN — michael babcock (@michaeljb1) March 20, 2017

With that mystery now behind us, we can get back to truly important offseason matters. Like whether Brady will play forever, or why in the world the Patriots would OK Rob Gronkowski’s Wrestlemania dreams four months after he had back surgery.