LOOK: Tom Brady is hanging out with the third-richest person in the world

It’s not every day you get to hang out with one of the three richest men in the world, but that’s exactly what Tom Brady got to do over the weekend, because, apparently, that’s what Tom Brady does with his weekends.

The Patriots quarterback spent some time with Warren Buffett on Sunday, and we know that because Brady posted a picture of the meeting on Instagram.

The Wizard of Omaha 🍦🍦🍦+ TB12 🥗🥗🥗= 💯😜👍 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Although it’s not clear why the two men were meeting, it’s probably safe to say that Brady wasn’t asking for any retirement-related investment advice, and that’s mainly because I don’t think Brady ever plans on retiring.

As recently as last month, Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that he plans on sticking around as the quarterback in New England for “six or seven more years.”

Of course, maybe Brady should get some retirement advice now becuse there’s a chance the 86-year-old Buffett won’t be around to give any advice by the time Brady retires.

Anyway, Brady isn’t the only person in the Patriots organization who admires Buffett, so does Kraft. At the NFL annual league meeting back in March, the Patriots owner said he was impressed that Buffett’s been able to be so successful for so long.

“I see Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch, and they’re in their mid-80s and they’re performing at a pretty high level,” Kraft said.

The Patriots owner then added that he wants Bill Belichick to coach into his 80s. If that happens, you can blame Warren Buffett.

As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett is worth an estimated $74.9 billion, making him the world’s third-richest man, according to Bloomberg. To put that in perspective, Buffett has enough money to purchase 31 of the NFL’s 32 teams all at the same time, based on 2016 franchise valuations .