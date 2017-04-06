LOOK: Tom Brady is in awe as David Blaine pulls off wild stunt in front of him

If we’ve learned one thing about Tom Brady over the past two years, it’s that he has one of the most interesting diets of any player in the NFL.

According to Brady’s chef, the quarterback’s diet consists of “80 percent” vegetables and 20 percent other things, like “brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans.” Brady is also allowed to eat lean meats like grass-fed organic steak, duck, chicken and wild salmon.

On the other hand, Brady doesn’t eat sugar, white flour, olive oil, iodized salt, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, eggplants, caffeine or dairy products because they’re all bad for your body. One other thing that Brady doesn’t eat is glass, which we’re only mentioning here because there is someone out there who does eat glass and Brady watched him do it this week.

The Patriots quarterback and his wife were both hanging out with magician David Blaine when Blaine decided to do a magic trick for them that was actually more of a stunt: He ate glass from Brady’s hands.

After feeding Blaine some fresh glass, Brady posted a video of the event to Instagram. As you watch the video below, there’s three quality things to look out for.

Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck, who’s also hanging out with the group, yells at Blaine not to eat the glass.

Brady pretends like he’s going to eat the glass, but we know that’s not going to happen because he only eats quinoa. Gisele offers Blaine a banana, which is definitely healthier than eating glass.

Anyway, here’s the video.

When I tell you the man eats glass, I mean, THE MAN EATS GLASS!!! @davidblaine you did it this time, you hit the jackpot! Warning - kids DO NOT do this at home. He is a trained professional and a GOAT! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

Since Brady has three kids, he used his Instagram caption to add a friendly message for any children who might be watching the video.

“Warning - kids DO NOT do this at home. He is a trained professional and a GOAT!”

Don’t eat glass. That’s good advice. I wish my parents would’ve told me that when I was younger.