LOOK: Tom Brady makes fun of his horrid tackling effort on Super Bowl pick-six

For Tom Brady, the worst part of Super Bowl LI came in the second quarter when cornerback Robert Alford picked off a pass intended for Danny Amendoal and took the interception 82 yards for a touchdown that gave the Falcons a 21-0 lead.

It as an ugly throw followed by an even uglier tackling effort on Brady's part.

If the Patriots had lost the Super Bowl, the notoriously competitive Brady probably would've refused to talk about the pick-six ever again. However, since the Patriots didn't lose, Brady decided to take some time this week to break down his horrendous tackling effort.

First, Brady posted a picture to Instagram, with the caption, "I got this."

"I got this." A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Based on the picture, it does look like Brady has a shot at making the tackle.

However, a split second later, reality seemed to set in for Brady: He's a 39-year-old quarterback trying to chase down a 28-year-old defensive back.

Brady then posted a second photo with an emoji that basically says, "Yea, just kidding. I don't have this at all. That guy's going to score."

😐 A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:33am PST

The good news for the Patriots is that Alford's pick-six didn't end up being a backbreaker. Despite falling behind 21-0, and then 28-3, the Patriots were still able to pull off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history with their 34-28 overtime win.

Instead of being mad about the pick-six, the Patriots will probably now watch film of it at least once a week for the rest of the offseason just so everyone can laugh at Brady.