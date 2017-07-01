LOOK: Tom Brady pulls off the perfect dad move to beat his son in sumo wrestling

If you've ever watched Tom Brady play football, then you're probably well aware that he doesn't like to lose. Apparently, that's not just his mindset on the field, because Brady clearly also has the same ruthless attitude when he's doing other competitive things, like sumo wrestling his nine-year-old son.

During his recent trip to Japan, Brady got a chance to sumo wrestle, and although he got crushed by the one wrestler he faced, he was able to pick up one sumo victory during the trip against an opponent who was slightly smaller than him.

Brady's lone win came when he pulled a total Dad move on his son, Jack.

As you can see below, poor Jack never had a chance.

I'm not sure this sumo stable will ever be the same! I love this boy! ❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Brady is totally a dad who's never going to let his son win at anything. The 39-year-old quarterback will probably be 70 before he loses a game of one-on-one basketball to either of his sons.

I bet Brady is undefeated on family game night and probably will be for at least the next 15 years.

Brady isn't undefeated in the sumo ring though: he did take a hard L when he went up against Goeido, which you can see below.