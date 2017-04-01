LOOK: Tom Brady uses April Fools' Day as ultimate reminder never to count him out
Brady wants you to stick around until the end of the game
Because Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons was such a tale of two halves -- the Falcons dominated the entire first half and part of the third quarter before the Patriots stormed back from a 25-point deficit -- it was totally believable early in the evening that the Patriots were going to lose.
As such, people who got the early edition of the Boston Globe, including CBS Sports’ J. Darin Darst, got a copy that featured the Patriots losing to the Falcons . Well, the headline did anyway -- it was an early edition for Monday with the headline “A Bitter End” and a shot of Brady on his knees after watching Robert Alford return an interception for a touchdown.
As everyone who stuck around and watch the game knows, that was not an accurate portrayal of what happened in Super Bowl LI, as the Patriots stormed back behind Brady’s record-setting MVP effort and won in overtime.
So Tom Brady took the time on April Fools’ Day to remind everyone of this, posting on Instagram a picture of the #FakeNews that the Globe delivered to various stops (one of which he clearly decided to acquire).
Just another friendly reminder never to count out Touchdown Tom.
