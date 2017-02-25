LOOK: Tom Brady's 4-year-old daughter is a better skier than he is

If Tom Brady wants to avoid another ugly wipeout on the slopes , he might want to start taking skiing tips from his four-year-old daughter, Vivian.

Based on footage that Brady has shared from his vacation, little Vivian might actually be the best skier in the family.

In the video below, she skis down a hill with no poles before coming to a perfect stop. After Vivian made it all the way down the hill, Brady turned into a doting dad and shared the clip of his daughter on Instagram with the caption, “That’s my girl! Pizzaing when she’s supposed to pizza, French frying when she’s supposed to French fry ... NOT having a bad time!”

That’s my girl! Pizzaing when she's supposed to pizza, French frying when she's supposed to French fry... NOT having a bad time!! 😍 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 20, 2017 at 4:55pm PST

Of course, we all know what happens when you french fry when you’re supposed to pizza, as Brady did earlier this week: You crash on the slopes and cause everyone in New England to have a panic attack.

Apparently, Brady is trying to make it a annual habit of causing everyone in New England to panic about their quarterback. Two years ago, he went cliff-diving. Then last year, he followed that up by skiing down one of the most difficult double black diamond slopes in Montana.

Although Brady seems to have no problem risking life and limb every time he goes on vacation, he is a smart dad. After all, he didn’t let his daughter cliff dive or go down any black diamond slopes.