LOOK: Tom Brady's freshman-year high school picture really is something else
Brady has a history of strange hairdos
Tom Brady’s infamous NFL combine photo -- you know which one I’m talking about -- officially has competition. Another photo might be ready to be named the best Brady snapshot.
On Tuesday, the Patriots quarterback shared the photo on Instagram. For The Win then reached out to Junipero Serra High School, which confirmed the photo is really from Brady’s freshman year.
Take a look:
So, he’s really come a long way from freshman year to age 39:
Of course, Brady’s freshman year hair shouldn’t come as a surprise. He has a history of some weird hairdos.
Exhibit A:
Exhibit B: The long hair he sported during the 2010 season.
I could go on, but I’d rather not upset Brady after seeing what he just did to the NFL in the aftermath of his Deflategate suspension.
