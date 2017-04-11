LOOK: Tony Romo wears Dallas Mavericks uniform, joins team for Tuesday's game

It’s happening, people.

As promised, the Dallas Mavericks will honor Tony Romo on Tuesday during the team’s final home game of the season. He’ll get to wear a uniform and sit on the bench, which is a way for Mavs’ owner Mark Cuban to pay tribute to Romo, who spent 14 seasons with the Cowboys.

This sounds like much more than a ceremonial act; the Mavs lost guard Seth Curry for the season with a shoulder injury, and Cuban said several times in recent weeks that the team was looking for “a pass-first point guard.” You could jokingly say that Romo made his living because of his unselfish, pass-first mentality, but as ESPN.com’s Marc Stein pointed out over the weekend, according to people in the organization, Cuban was referring to Romo.

And while the plan is to treat the quarterback as a member of the Mavs for a day, there are no plans to actually let him play against the Nuggets.

Romo last played organized basketball at Burlington High School in Wisconsin, where he apparently remains the all-time leading scorer.

And as was the case throughout his NBA career, Romo was as gracious as ever when talking about his latest opportunity.

Tony Romo on being a Dallas Maverick for a day: "I don't fell like I deserve anything like this." pic.twitter.com/xJVL5PXRbS — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 11, 2017

After his one-day NBA stint, Romo will become the lead NFL game analyst at CBS, where he’ll be paired with announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on the network’s No. 1 NFL team.

“When you think about the NFL, two of the most iconic brands are the Dallas Cowboys and CBS Sports,” Romo said Tuesday. “Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game.”