LOOK: Twitter is mistaking anti-Trump protesters for Atlanta Falcons fans

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week that closed the United States' borders to all refugees for 120 days and directed officials to devise additional screening policies "to ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States." The order also banned the entry of refugees from Syria indefinitely until the president sees fit to resume allowing them into the country, barred entry for refugees and citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for 90 days, and imposed a religious test for refugees from Muslim-majority nations, giving priority to Christians and others of minority religions in those nations.

Over the last week, protesters all around the country have gathered together to express their opposition to this policy and others. (There were mass protests at several airports where refugees and green card holders were being detained on Saturday night.) In an effort to gain support via social media, many of the protesters have been using several hashtags, like #Resist, #TheResistance, and #RiseUp.

Here's the thing about #RiseUp, though: it's also the Atlanta Falcons' official Twitter hashtag, which means that whenever it gets used, an Atlanta Falcons logo emoji shows up in the tweet.

People are using a "Rise Up" hashtag to talk about refugee policy, and getting an Atlanta Falcons emoji pic.twitter.com/odoLQ1EuvV — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) January 29, 2017

While #RiseUp is certainly a fitting hashtag for the stance protesters and other supporters of the protests are taking, it seems doubtful that they were trying to express their fandom of the Falcons. This is just one of those weird little quirks of Twitter's new emoji program.