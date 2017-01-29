LOOK: Twitter is mistaking anti-Trump protesters for Atlanta Falcons fans
Protesters of the president's executive order banning refugees are using the #RiseUp hashtag
President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week that closed the United States' borders to all refugees for 120 days and directed officials to devise additional screening policies "to ensure that those approved for refugee admission do not pose a threat to the security and welfare of the United States." The order also banned the entry of refugees from Syria indefinitely until the president sees fit to resume allowing them into the country, barred entry for refugees and citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for 90 days, and imposed a religious test for refugees from Muslim-majority nations, giving priority to Christians and others of minority religions in those nations.
Over the last week, protesters all around the country have gathered together to express their opposition to this policy and others. (There were mass protests at several airports where refugees and green card holders were being detained on Saturday night.) In an effort to gain support via social media, many of the protesters have been using several hashtags, like #Resist, #TheResistance, and #RiseUp.
Here's the thing about #RiseUp, though: it's also the Atlanta Falcons' official Twitter hashtag, which means that whenever it gets used, an Atlanta Falcons logo emoji shows up in the tweet.
People are using a "Rise Up" hashtag to talk about refugee policy, and getting an Atlanta Falcons emoji pic.twitter.com/odoLQ1EuvV— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) January 29, 2017
While #RiseUp is certainly a fitting hashtag for the stance protesters and other supporters of the protests are taking, it seems doubtful that they were trying to express their fandom of the Falcons. This is just one of those weird little quirks of Twitter's new emoji program.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Report: Broncos interested in Romo?
Could Tony Romo be Peyton Manning 2.0 in Denver?
-
Dak beats coach in trick shot contest
The current Cowboys QB has better accuracy than the former Cowboys backup
-
Patterson wants to be a running back
Patterson wants to follow in the footsteps of Green Bay's Ty Montgomery
-
Dez: More Giants should be like Odell
Dez thinks Odell is merely misunderstood
-
Some coaches sick of Brown's 'antics'
Some Steelers coaches are reportedly fed up with Brown
-
2017 Super Bowl: Anthem over/under bet
Vegas expects a pretty long national anthem
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre