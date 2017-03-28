LOOK: Two NFL coaches skipped out on the annual group photo of every NFL coach

The best thing about the NFL’s annual league meeting is that it’s the only time of the year where we get a picture of all 32 NFL coaches and the amazingness that comes with it.

The hardest part of taking the picture below is that you actually have to round up all 32 coaches, which is basically impossible.

#NFL coaches gathered in Phoenix for a quick picture during the Annual Meeting pic.twitter.com/7NTwoKH3me — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 27, 2017

If you took the time to count the number of coaches in the photo above, you may have noticed that there’s only 30 people there. So who skipped out on the annual photoshoot?

If your first guess was Bill Belichick, you’re right, and I’m guessing your first guess was Bill Belichick.

The Patriots coach clearly has better things to do than sit around for 30 minutes to pose for a photo that he’ll probably hate because he would probably get stuck next to Andy Reid, who’s wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

As most people know, the first rule of taking a group photo is “never be next to anyone who’s wearing a Hawaiian shirt.” John Fox and Anthony Lynn got the short end of the stick in this photo.

As for the other coach who’s missing, that would be Miami’s Adam Gase. The Dolphins are clearly trying to wreak havoc on this year’s league meeting. Not only did Gase skip out on the photo, but the Dolphins were the only team that voted against the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas. It’s almost like the Dolphins are being run by actual dolphins.

Anyway, here’s another version of the coaches photo. This one might actually be better because it was taken slightly before any of the coaches were ready to have their photo taken.

Here's the 2017 Head Coaches Group photo from the @NFL Annual Meeting today at Arizona Biltmore pic.twitter.com/5XcKZzMSSR — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 27, 2017

If you stare at the photo long enough, you’ll notice roughly five new things for every 30 seconds you stare.

For instance, here’s a close-up shot of the guys on the far left of the photo.

The annual coaches photo is always the most exciting picture of the year. Twitter/CardsMarkD

Jay Gruden looks like he just got grounded. I have no idea what Sean McVay is looking at (something in Kyle Shanahan’s lap?). I think John Harbaugh just drank sour milk, and based on their faces, I’m pretty sure Pete Carroll just called Mike Tomlin ugly. Also, Ron Rivera might or might not be having a conversation with himself.

For hours of endless entertainment, you can see a bigger view of the photo by clicking here.