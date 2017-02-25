LOOK: Vacationing Raiders players give coach Jack Del Rio some serious anxiety
It's not easy being an NFL head coach in the offseason
When Patriots coach Bill Belichick started yelling about “No days off” at the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade in early February, it’s very possible that he was doing it to show camaraderie with his other NFL coaches, who apparently get no days off.
For instance, take Raiders coach Jack Del Rio. The guy is just trying to enjoy his offseason, but he can’t do that because he’s basically suffering an anxiety attack after watching three of his players trying to enjoy some extreme sports in New Zealand.
Left guard Kelechi Osemele, running back Taiwan Jones and defensive back Brynden Trawick are all currently on vacation together, where they’re basically participating in every extreme sport they can find.
White water rafting? Check.
Doing backflips off the highest swing in the world? Check.
Del Rio has seen these videos, and let’s just say, they’re making him a little nervous.
That being said, Del Rio wants his players to enjoy themselves, so he also offered some fatherly advice: Have fun and be safe.
It’s a good thing Belichick isn’t on social media, because I’m not sure his tweets would’ve been safe for small children after Tom Brady released that video of his ski wreck earlier this week.
