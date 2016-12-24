LOOK: Vikings' Adam Thielen burns Packers for TD, rubs it in with Lambeau Leap

Up until two Packers' defensive backs plastered each other and, in the process, allowed Vikings' wide receiver Adam Thielen to break free for a long catch and sashay into the end zone, there wasn't much to cheer about Sunday if you were a Minnesota fan. Then, midway through the second quarter, this happened (come for the touchdown, stay for the impromptu Lambeau Leap):

And if you're only interested in the post-score celebration...

When in Green Bay... pic.twitter.com/xyYAfmBYFI — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

Thielen certainly isn't the first player from the opposing team to attempt the Lambeau Leap, but he is one of the few to actually pull it off. Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph knows this all too well. as does former Ravens player Kelley Washington:

And thanks to Reddit, you can see an extensive list of Lambeau Leap fails right here.

