LOOK: Vikings' Adam Thielen burns Packers for TD, rubs it in with Lambeau Leap

The Minnesota-raised receiver spotted two Vikes fans and went for it

Up until two Packers' defensive backs plastered each other and, in the process, allowed Vikings' wide receiver Adam Thielen to break free for a long catch and sashay into the end zone, there wasn't much to cheer about Sunday if you were a Minnesota fan. Then, midway through the second quarter, this happened (come for the touchdown, stay for the impromptu Lambeau Leap):

And if you're only interested in the post-score celebration...

Thielen certainly isn't the first player from the opposing team to attempt the Lambeau Leap, but he is one of the few to actually pull it off. Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph knows this all too well. as does former Ravens player Kelley Washington:

And thanks to Reddit, you can see an extensive list of Lambeau Leap fails right here.

Meanwhile, you can follow all the action in the Vikings-Packers game with CBSSport.com's GameTracker.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

