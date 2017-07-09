LOOK: Von Miller warns Vic Beasley that he's coming for his sack crown

Broncos linebacker Von Miller is known as the game's best pass rusher, but the stats didn't show it last season. In 2016, Miller finished with 13.5 sacks, which was good enough for second in the NFL. The leader? Vic Beasley Jr., who registered 15.5 sacks with the Falcons.

On Sunday, Miller warned Beasley that he's coming for his crown.

Before we address Miller's warning, a necessary disclaimer: Yes, J.J. Watt is the game's greatest pass rusher when healthy. But Watt is coming off back surgery, which can be tricky. There's no guarantee that Watt will be the same Watt when he eventually returns this year. That's why I called Miller the best in the game. If Watt is unaffected by his back issues, he'll reclaim the throne.

Another disclaimer: Miller probably wouldn't be that mad to see Beasley beat him out again. After all, Miller and Beasley trained together at a pass-rushing summit that featured the game's best pass rushers.

Back to Miller's warning. It's worth noting that he's topped 15 sacks only once in his career, all the way back in 2012. Even still, Miller has racked up the second-most sacks (38.5) in the past three seasons -- only Watt has more. So, it really wouldn't be surprising to see Miller emerge as the sack leader in 2017.

Other challengers will be vying for the title. Don't forget about Khalil Mack of the Raiders. And, of course, Beasley could very well repeat after his breakout season. From Year 1 to Year 2, he improved his sack total by 11.5.