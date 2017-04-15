LOOK: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant flubs easy answer, but the Patriots don't mind
The contestant incorrectly thought the Patriots had won six -- not five -- Super Bowls
The Patriots have won so many Super Bowls that it's becoming difficult to keep track of them all. Just ask Scott, a recent contestant on "Wheel of Fortune."
Scott was oh so close to guessing the answer to the puzzle below:
The Patriots have won Super Bowls after the 2016, 2014, 2004, 2003, and 2001 seasons. So, the correct answer is: "Patriots win their fifth Super Bowl."
But Scott answered "Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl." Oops.
The next contestant, Lauren, ended up winning. You can watch the video here, but here's a screenshot to verify the correct answer:
The Patriots certainly didn't mind Scott's flub. As they wrote on their website wrote, they "liked where this contestant's mind was."
The Patriots will have a great chance to add their sixth Super Bowl this year. They still boast Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and the list goes on and on. Furthermore, they upgraded this offseason by acquiring Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. At this point, the Patriots are the clear Super Bowl favorites.
So, perhaps Scott was just predicting the future. I'd be impressed, but I'm pretty sure everybody already knows that the Patriots are going to win their sixth championship in the near future.
It's not a matter of if. It's a matter of when.
