LOOK: When Donald Trump said NFL teams would regret passing on Johnny Manziel

More than a year before Donald Trump announced he was running for president, he was dispensing NFL Draft wisdom. Here's what he tweeted on May 8, 2014, during the 2014 NFL Draft before the Browns traded back into the first round to take Johnny Manziel with the 22nd overall pick:

Teams are making a big mistake not taking Johnny Manziel - he is going to be really good (and exciting to watch). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2014

Heading into the evening, the big question was whether Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones would be able to pass on Manziel with the No. 16 pick. Jones has since admitted that he was "close" to drafting the Heisman Trophy winner -- wisely, the Cowboys took offensive lineman Zack Martin. In fact, Jones went so far as to say that his son Stephen pretty much had to rip the Manziel draft card from his father's hand during the first round.

"Figuratively speaking, it got close to that," Jones said in August 2014 , three months after the Cowboys let Manziel fall to the Browns. "It certainly was a big debate going on, if no place else other than my mind."

As for the Browns, Manziel apparently wasn't on the team's draft board three months before they actually, you know, drafted him.

And while Manziel wasn't good during his two NFL seasons, in Trump's defense, he was exciting, though a lot of that had to do with non-football-related activities, whether it was partying in Vegas a few weeks after he was drafted or flashing his middle finger during a preseason game against the Redskins.

Manziel, who started eight games in two NFL seasons, has been out of football since his release in March 2016. Earlier this year, he took to Twitter to thank those who have supported him "during the truly rough patches" in 2016. Manziel also indicated that he has been working out, presumably because he's eyeing a return to the NFL. During Super Bowl week, he was in Houston signing autographs where he told fans, " I just want to get back on the field ," adding, "If I played in a preseason game, I'd treat it like the Super Bowl."

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, a former Texas A&M star like Manziel, said recently that "[Manziel's] been working. When the opportunity presents itself, I think he'll be ready. He's still training."

In January, after Trump had won the election but before he was inaugurated, Manziel took to Twitter to offer the president elect some advice : "Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. S--- will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate."