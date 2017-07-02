LOOK: You have to see the behind-the-scenes video of Bill Belichick's photoshoot
The video of the Patriots coach posing might be better than the actual photos
The most surprising thing to happen in the NFL this offseason is definitely the fact that someone was able to talk Bill Belichick into taking his hoodie off. Belichick almost never takes his hoodie off, but sure enough, the Patriots coach took it off and traded it in for a blue blazer as part of a photoshoot he did for Nantucket Magazine.
The Patriots coach recently spent a day on Nantucket posing for photos with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, and those photos were released this past week.
The internet definitely loved Belichick's photos.
Besides taking his hoodie off, we got another Belichick rarity: He was caught smiling in one of the photos. Belichick never smiles.
Anyway, as it turns out, the photographer wasn't the only person on scene who was documenting the photoshoot process. It seems there was also someone there taking video, and thankfully, that person decided to share the behind-the-scenes footage with everyone on the internet.
First, let me say that in the video below, you can definitely tell who's in charge in this photoshoot and it's not Belichick.
If you're a male who's ever taken part in a photoshoot -- something like wedding pictures or engagement pictures -- then you know that you're basically just a prop and if the lady likes the picture, then you like the picture. That's just how these things work and Belichick seems well aware of that.
In another video, we get footage of Belichick frolicking through a meadow, and since I'll never get a chance to use "Belichick" and "frolicking" in the same sentence ever again, I definitely had to do it now.
The Instagram photo above is actually a collection of photos and video that you can scroll through.
The final video in the collection shows that Belichick is pretty good at taking orders. At one point, the photographer said, "Bill turn your face toward this side," and the Belichick instantly moved his head. I think what I'm trying to say here is that Belichick's a natural and if there's a "Zoolander 3" someone needs to make sure he gets a cameo.
If you haven't gotten a chance to see every picture from Belichick's photoshoot, you check all of them out by heading over to Nantucket Magazine's website.
