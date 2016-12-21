LOOK: Zeke's red kettle celebration gets turned into a shirt to help Salvation Army
According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army
When Ezekiel Elliott hopped into the Salvation Army's giant red kettle after scoring a touchdown against the Buccaneers on Sunday night, he cost his team 15 yards. He also helped the Salvation Army.
In the aftermath of that celebration, the Salvation Army saw a huge surge in donations. According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, the Salvation Army brought in $850,000 (as of Tuesday, so that figure is likely higher now) after Elliott's celebration with the Cowboys' rookie running back also contributing $21,000.
Now, there's even a shirt. According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, all proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army.
The guys at @FanPrint are selling these Zeke shirts licensed by NFLPA & Cowboys. All proceeds go to Salvation Army pic.twitter.com/9JhRHph1gJ— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 21, 2016
The only surprising part? It isn't a crop-top.
In case you missed the actual celebration, here it is:
