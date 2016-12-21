LOOK: Zeke's red kettle celebration gets turned into a shirt to help Salvation Army

When Ezekiel Elliott hopped into the Salvation Army's giant red kettle after scoring a touchdown against the Buccaneers on Sunday night, he cost his team 15 yards. He also helped the Salvation Army.

In the aftermath of that celebration, the Salvation Army saw a huge surge in donations. According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, the Salvation Army brought in $850,000 (as of Tuesday, so that figure is likely higher now) after Elliott's celebration with the Cowboys' rookie running back also contributing $21,000.

Now, there's even a shirt. According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, all proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army.

The guys at @FanPrint are selling these Zeke shirts licensed by NFLPA & Cowboys. All proceeds go to Salvation Army pic.twitter.com/9JhRHph1gJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 21, 2016

The only surprising part? It isn't a crop-top.

In case you missed the actual celebration, here it is: