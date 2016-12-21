LOOK: Zeke's red kettle celebration gets turned into a shirt to help Salvation Army

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army

When Ezekiel Elliott hopped into the Salvation Army's giant red kettle after scoring a touchdown against the Buccaneers on Sunday night, he cost his team 15 yards. He also helped the Salvation Army.

In the aftermath of that celebration, the Salvation Army saw a huge surge in donations. According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, the Salvation Army brought in $850,000 (as of Tuesday, so that figure is likely higher now) after Elliott's celebration with the Cowboys' rookie running back also contributing $21,000.

Now, there's even a shirt. According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, all proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army.

The only surprising part? It isn't a crop-top.

In case you missed the actual celebration, here it is:

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

