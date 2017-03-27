Los Angeles Chargers announce they've already sold out their 2017 season tickets
The Chargers are leaving 70,000-seat Qualcomm Stadium for the 27,000-seat StubHub Center
Unlike in San Diego, where the Chargers oftentimes faced TV blackouts over tepid ticket sales and a lack of fan support at 70,000-seat Qualcomm Stadium, that doesn’t appear to be a problem so far in Los Angeles. The Chargers have announced the team has sold all of its season tickets for the 2017 season.
The big catch here, of course, is that the Chargers are playing all their games at the StubHub Center, which has a capacity of under 30,000.
But still: all the tickets are sold. Here’s the Chargers full announcement:
The Chargers today announced that all season tickets currently available for sale at StubHub Center for the 2017 NFL season have now been sold.
Consistent with the practice of other NFL teams that have achieved sellouts, the Chargers have placed a hold on several thousand additional tickets for players and their families, visiting team use, community relations, and promotional purposes. Because of the high demand for Chargers tickets at StubHub Center, the franchise will look to free up additional seats from the team’s hold and from additional improvements at StubHub Center. This may help satisfy a portion of the remaining high demand.
Additional tickets that are identified for sale through this process will be made available to Los Angeles wait list members on a first-come, first-serve basis.
This would classify as a “humblebrag” except there’s not much humble about it. It does, however, classify as a shot fired right back at the city of San Diego, like your ex-wife posting a Facebook picture of her and her new man cruising around in a luxury automobile.
The reality is that 2017 is secretly a massive, massive year for the Chargers. This is a team that’s competing for fans in a city where there isn’t already an established fanbase.
If the Chargers want to win people over, coming out of the gate hot and winning games with sellout crowds could go a long way toward making them a very popular team in Los Angeles.
At least one of those boxes has been checked off.
