Lt. governor asks for help with Brady's missing jersey, Texas Rangers step up
There's still a little time before Rangers' pitchers and catchers have to report, you know
You might have heard that the jersey Tom Brady wore during Super Bowl LI went missing after the game. While Brady is waiting for someone to let him know if the jersey ends up on eBay, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick tried to give Brady some help.
He put out a call to the people of Texas -- and the Texas Rangers -- to help Brady find his missing property, which Patrick says is very valuable.
The Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has weighed in on Tom Brady's missing jersey, asking for help from the Texas Rangers pic.twitter.com/3iuKO2n6kI— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2017
Needing no more a call to arms than a mere tweeted press release, the Texas Rangers decided to step up. Only, well ... look.
@RapSheet On it.— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 6, 2017
I'm guessing that's not exactly what Patrick had in mind.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Pats' Patricia wears Goodell clown shirt
The Patriots defensive coordinator had no issue finding a way to troll the NFL commissione...
-
Key dates for 2017 NFL offseason
Tyrod Taylor, Kirk Cousins and Colin Kaepernick are just a few with key decisions in their...
-
Lady Gaga didn't actually jump from roof
Gaga's incredible performance at halftime seemed to begin with a leap from the NRG Stadium...
-
Blame game: Falcons disagree on fumble
The fumble allowed the Patriots to make it a one-score game before they completed their co...
-
No denying Brady this one thing
After five Super Bowl wins, here's who we talk about when talk about Brady's peers
-
Falcons blamed for school tardiness
"Falcons depression" and "failed to rise up" were among the reasons for tardiness
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre