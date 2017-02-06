Lt. governor asks for help with Brady's missing jersey, Texas Rangers step up

There's still a little time before Rangers' pitchers and catchers have to report, you know

You might have heard that the jersey Tom Brady wore during Super Bowl LI went missing after the game. While Brady is waiting for someone to let him know if the jersey ends up on eBay, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick tried to give Brady some help.

He put out a call to the people of Texas -- and the Texas Rangers -- to help Brady find his missing property, which Patrick says is very valuable.

Needing no more a call to arms than a mere tweeted press release, the Texas Rangers decided to step up. Only, well ... look.

I'm guessing that's not exactly what Patrick had in mind.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Super Bowl Champions