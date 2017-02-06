Lt. governor asks for help with Brady's missing jersey, Texas Rangers step up

You might have heard that the jersey Tom Brady wore during Super Bowl LI went missing after the game. While Brady is waiting for someone to let him know if the jersey ends up on eBay, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick tried to give Brady some help.

He put out a call to the people of Texas -- and the Texas Rangers -- to help Brady find his missing property, which Patrick says is very valuable.

The Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has weighed in on Tom Brady's missing jersey, asking for help from the Texas Rangers pic.twitter.com/3iuKO2n6kI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2017

Needing no more a call to arms than a mere tweeted press release, the Texas Rangers decided to step up. Only, well ... look.

I'm guessing that's not exactly what Patrick had in mind.