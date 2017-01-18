'Madden 17' trolls Jerry Jones after he says Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl
Romo will likely find a new team this offseason
The Cowboys aren't going to the Super Bowl this winter, which means Tony Romo, 36, will need to wait yet another year to win his first championship. In other words, Romo's window is closing in a hurry.
But according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Romo doesn't need to worry, because he's going to play in a Super Bowl before he retires.
"I really believe that Tony Romo will play in a Super Bowl," Jones told 105.3 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station, via The Star-Telegram. "Now try that one on. I know that if he's healthy enough, he'll be in a Super Bowl. I strongly believe that."
So then, only one question remains, where will that be?
With Dak Prescott having locked down the Cowboys' quarterback job with an incredible rookie year, Romo will need to be traded or released to have a shot at starting again and potentially leading a team to a Super Bowl. And even if he lands with a contender this offseason, he'll need to find a way to stay healthy -- something he hasn't been able to do.
For what it's worth, Jones refused to reveal how he plans to deal with Romo's situation in the offseason.
"There's several cards to be played," Jones said. "Don't think for one minute if you see something written or something said about what and where Romo is going to be relative to our team that there's any credibility to it. There's only one that can make that decision, and there's been no decision made."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Romo's preferred destination is the Broncos. That makes sense, because it gives him the best chance to win a Super Bowl before he retires. Though the Broncos missed out on the postseason this year, they still boast a championship-caliber defense. All they're missing is a competent quarterback. The only issue? Rapoport added that the Broncos don't want to trade for Romo.
Luckily, someone else provided Romo with a simpler path to the Super Bowl.
We'll send him a copy of #Madden17... https://t.co/utqI0oaY9D— EA SPORTS Madden NFL (@EAMaddenNFL) January 17, 2017
Burn.
