Malcolm Butler is reportedly 'warmed up to the idea' of playing for the Saints

Even before the Patriots bestowed a monster contract on cornerback Stephon Gilmore last week, there has been speculation about Malcolm Butler’s future. First, it was thought that the Pats might try to deal him to the Saints for Brandin Cooks. But after the Pats acquired Cooks for draft picks and signed Gilmore, Butler’s agent began agitating for a trade via the restricted free agency tender , as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported.

Agent for Pats RFA CB Malcolm Butler is contacting teams trying to find one to part w/1st rnd pick to sign him (which is his RFA tender)... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

One of the teams reportedly interested is (still) the Saints.

Coach Sean Payton told the Associated Press that Butler is set to visit New Orleans on Thursday. Ahead of that visit, there’s a new report out of Boston that Butler is “warmed up to the idea of” playing for the Saints.

Per source, Butler has very much warmed up to the idea of playing in New Orleans and closer to home. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 15, 2017

This report is not all that surprising when you consider that Butler (a) does not want to play on the restricted free agent tender; and (b) reportedly wants to be a Patriot for life, but (c) still wants to be paid like a top-10 corner.

All that said, I was given a strong indication Butler prefers to be a "Patriot for life." He wants to make it work in New England. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 13, 2017

Patriots offered Butler somewhere around $6M to $7M annually last season. Butler hoped to be paid in the ballpark of a top-10 CB. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 13, 2017

Communicating an interest in playing for another team is always a pretty decent way to get the home squad to up its offer, but it could have a different effect in this case if the Patriots are OK getting a first-round pick in exchange for Butler’s services. Either way, Butler ends up getting the money he wants, assuming the Saints are willing to offer both the cash and the draft compensation.