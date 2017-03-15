Malcolm Butler is reportedly 'warmed up to the idea' of playing for the Saints

Butler has been looking for a raise and has yet to sign his RFA tender

Even before the Patriots bestowed a monster contract on cornerback Stephon Gilmore last week, there has been speculation about Malcolm Butler’s future. First, it was thought that the Pats might try to deal him to the Saints for Brandin Cooks. But after the Pats acquired Cooks for draft picks and signed Gilmore, Butler’s agent began agitating for a trade via the restricted free agency tender , as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported. 

One of the teams reportedly interested is (still) the Saints. 

Coach Sean Payton told the Associated Press that Butler is set to visit New Orleans on Thursday. Ahead of that visit, there’s a new report out of Boston that Butler is “warmed up to the idea of” playing for the Saints. 

This report is not all that surprising when you consider that Butler (a) does not want to play on the restricted free agent tender; and (b) reportedly wants to be a Patriot for life, but (c) still wants to be paid like a top-10 corner. 

Communicating an interest in playing for another team is always a pretty decent way to get the home squad to up its offer, but it could have a different effect in this case if the Patriots are OK getting a first-round pick in exchange for Butler’s services. Either way, Butler ends up getting the money he wants, assuming the Saints are willing to offer both the cash and the draft compensation.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Games