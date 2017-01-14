Malcolm Jenkins: I'd rather play against Tom Brady than Aaron Rodgers

Of the eight quarterbacks still playing, three are legit MVP candidates: Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, probably in that order. And while Rodgers' detractors will point out that he was nowhere to be found when the Packers limped to a 4-6 start, he's also been the league's most dangerous player during Green Bay's seven-game winning streak.

In fact, according to Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who faced Rodgers this season and Brady in 2015, he'd prefer see Brady, a four-time Super Bowl champ, under center than Rodgers.

"I'd rather play against Tom Brady, because at the end of the day I know he's going to be 3 yards from that center and he's not moving from that spot," Jenkins said, via NFL.com. "You can get after him and try and get pressure on him. He's obviously going to still make plays but the one thing about playing Aaron Rodgers is, if you want to get after him, he's good at beating you no matter how he does it.

"Whether he's mobile, you get him out of the pocket and he's just as accurate. He can buy time. He's smart enough to change the plays at the line of scrimmage and get 'em in advantageous plays, get the ball out quick. He does it all. He's Russell Wilson and Tom Brady combined. And he's the hardest player, for me in terms of a quarterback, to play against."

The Eagles lost to the Packers, 27-13, in Week 12, which also happened to be the first victory in Green Bay's current winning streak. In the game, Rodgers was 30 of 39 for 313 yards, two touchdowns and no turnovers, and he wasn't sacked once. Meanwhile, in Week 13 of the 2015 season, the Eagles went to Foxborough and beat the Patriots; Brady threw the ball 56 times, completing 29 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked four times.

Pro Football Focus' metrics confirms what Jenkins' eyes tell him; when facing pressure, Rodgers has 12 touchdowns against one interception and sports a passer rating of 93.8. That's best among all quarterbacks. Brady, meanwhile, isn't far behind; he ranks fifth in passer rating (84.9) with seven touchdowns. And while Brady had just two interceptions on the season, both came when he was pressured.

The Patriots host the Texans on Saturday night in an AFC divisional matchup, and the Packers travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.