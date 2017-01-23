Man arrested in fire alarm caper: 'I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan'

Dennis Harrison, the 25-year-old Patriots fan who allegedly pulled the fire alarm in the Steelers' hotel early Sunday morning, appeared in court at his arraignment Monday. As The Boston Globe reported, he pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and setting off a false fire alarm charges. He's scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 13.

More details from Sunday's arrest also emerged Monday -- like what Harrison allegedly told police. It's quite possibly the most honest quote of 2017.

"I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats fan," Harrison reportedly told police, according to The Globe.

I don't think you get points for honesty, but how long until that slogan gets printed onto a shirt?

Prosecutors said that Harrison also told police that he pulled the fire alarm on a dare. The operation didn't go well. From The Globe's Cristela Guerra:

A friend operated as the wheelman, driving the 25-year-old East Boston man to the hotel in his own car, State Police wrote. He walked in through the main entrance and up to the second floor where he pulled the nearest fire alarm, State Police wrote. Harrison tried to escape the hotel and rushed outside where he returned to his car, parked on Logan Memorial Way. But his friend was gone. And so were the keys to the car.

Harrison was arrested walking away from the hotel.

The explanation might be one of a kind, but he's hardly the only person to pull a fire alarm in an opposing team's hotel, which doesn't make it OK -- especially when you consider that the prank didn't just impact the Steelers:

Here's what former Steelers and Jets offensive lineman Alan Faneca told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week:

"From the top to the bottom of the organization, you felt there was something different" when they played the Patriots, he said. "Those rumors have always swirled around New England." Whenever he played in New England, Faneca said, a fire alarm always would go off in the middle of the night at the team hotel. So it felt like a bit of poetic justice during the 2015 Super Bowl, when the fire alarm blared twice in three nights at the Patriots' hotel in Arizona. "I laughed when that happened," Faneca said. "I thought it was pretty ironic when it happened to them."

Just in case you didn't believe him the first time:

Never played a game in NE where that did not happen. Every single time https://t.co/hMFlTagcsc — Alan Faneca (@afan66) January 22, 2017

Still, the Steelers can't blame their dismal outing on a lack of sleep. They were held to nine points until garbage time and they let Tom Brady throw for 384 yards. The worst part? They were burned by Chris Hogan (180 yards, two touchdowns) of all receivers.

The Steelers lost 36-17 because they're an inferior football team to the Patriots -- not because of a "drunk" and "stupid" Patriots fan.