Manti Te'o is reportedly close to signing a deal with the New Orleans Saints

It doesn’t look like Manti Te’o will be moving with the Chargers to Los Angeles.

According to ESPN.com, the free agent linebacker is “close” to a deal with the Saints that could be done as soon as Tuesday. If he signs in New Orleans and can stay healthy, Te’o would add some instant depth to a Saints defense that ranked 27th overall in yards allowed last season.

If he lands with the Saints, Te’o would be the second linebacker to sign with the team during this free agency period. Former Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein signed a three-year, $15 million deal with New Orleans back on March 9 .

As for Te’o, he’s had trouble staying healthy during his first four years in the NFL. The 26-year-old linebacker has missed at least three games in each season that he’s played in since 2013, when the Chargers selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Te’o, a defensive co-captain for the Chargers in 2016, only played in a total of three games last season after suffering a gruesome Achilles tear during a Week 3 loss to the Colts.

During his four seasons with the Chargers, Te’o played in a total of 38 games (starting in 34 of those) and missed a total of 26 due to injury.

Although Te’o missed most of the 2016 season, he was big part of the Chargers defense when he was on the field. Te’o led the team in tackles in 2015 (83) despite the fact that he only played in 12 games.