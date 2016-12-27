Marcell Dareus explains why Rex Ryan's defense was too complicated for Bills

Rex Ryan lost his job with the Bills on Tuesday because he didn't win enough games (15-16). He didn't win enough games because his defense never functioned like an elite unit.

On Tuesday, Bills defensive lineman Marcell Dareus tried to explain to ESPN's Josina Anderson why Ryan's defense failed for two seasons:

"I feel like we should've been just more aggressive on defense ... because that's the kind of players that we have. We want to put our foot on the pedal and keep it down knowing what we're doing, and being strategic on what we're doing. Not trying to matchup with this team, or that team. We want to have our identity (knowing) this is who we are, and what we're going to do." "It was just too much detail for a lot of guys, and I feel like for a lot of guys it was too much going on for them to check here and check there, if this happens and that happens. Then nine times out of ten, a team will throw something out there that we weren't prepared for, and then the adjustment to it, we had to get use to and try to make it happen and make plays."

He also said that Ryan's "defense was a little much for the athletes that we have." He added that key injuries didn't help matters. The entire interview is worth a read.

So, it's impossible to know if Dareus' assessment is accurate (that's for the players to decide) but it's worth noting that confusion definitely played a role in the team's overtime loss to the Dolphins this past weekend. On Jay Ajayi's 57-yard run that set up the winning field goal, the Bills trotted out only 10 men.

But that's merely one example of Ryan's disappointing tenure. The best way to sum it up is by pointing out that he inherited an elite defense and turned them into an average-at-best unit. Under Jim Schwartz's command in 2014, the Bills defense ranked fourth in both points and yards allowed. Under Ryan's guidance in both 2015 and 2016, the Bills defense ranked 15th in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed.

That's a clear regression. And given Ryan's supposed strength is coaching up defenses, that regression was unacceptable for the Bills.