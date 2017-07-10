Marcus Peters: Chiefs are 'going to beat the dog (expletive) out of' Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch once described his running style as "run through a mother------- face." Yet according to Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, it'll be the Chiefs -- not Lynch -- who will be doing the damage when the two sides meet on the field.

On Monday, Peters issued a warning to Lynch, who unretired this offseason and managed to join the Raiders before they leave his hometown of Oakland.

"It's going to feel good for him," Peters said of Lynch's return to Oakland, according to The Mercury News. "It's going to be a good feeling. It's going to be a good feeling for Oakland. But when we come here, we're going to beat the dog [expletive] out of him."

So yes, the "dog [expletive]" does look much better within the context of the entire quote. And it's worth noting that Peters is also from Oakland.

"For Shawn to finish off this last little stretch of his career here at home, that's dope," Peters said.

Still, it might not be the smartest thing to say about the man who once did this:

Luckily, the Chiefs-Raiders rivalry should be a good one to watch in 2017. A year ago, the Chiefs and Raiders both made the playoffs with the Chiefs winning the division and the Raiders clinching a wild-card spot, though Derek Carr's injury certainly played a role in the order of the AFC West. Still, it's also worth noting just how well the Chiefs' defense handled the Raiders' high-flying offense a year ago.

In two losses to the Chiefs, the Raiders scored 23 total points. In those games Carr went a combined 39 of 75 (52 percent), averaged 4.56 yards per attempt, and threw one touchdown and one interception. The Chiefs certainly figured out how to neutralize their big-play attack.

Lynch might be able to help the Raiders get by the Chiefs, but he's no sure thing considering his age (31), his limited production in 2015 (3.8 yards per carry) and the fact that he took a year off from football. For as much hype as the Raiders are generating, it's important to remember that they reside in one of the league's toughest divisions. The Broncos boast arguably the league's best defense. The Chiefs have won more than 10 games in three of their past four seasons. And the Chargers have the talent to make a surprise playoff run if they can finally stay healthy.

The point being, it won't be easy for the Raiders to journey back to the postseason despite the overwhelming talent on their roster. Then again, if Beast Mode ends up being the 2011-14 version of himself -- when he averaged 1,339 yards and 12 touchdowns per season -- the Raiders might just ride him all the way to the Super Bowl.

Regardless of what happens, I can't think of a better way for the Raiders to say goodbye to Oakland: Let Beast Mode "run through a mother------- face."