Mark Cuban: NFL chasing money with a Las Vegas franchise will 'backfire'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has never, ever been shy about expressing the way he feels. His business card might as well say "boisterous billionaire."

He famously went after the NFL previously, saying in March of 2016 that he believes in 10 years the league will risk "implosion."

"I'm just telling you, pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered," Cuban said at the time. "And [the NFL's] getting hoggy. Just watch. Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered. When you try to take it too far, people turn the other way."

Now Cuban is back for more criticism of the NFL, pointing out on ESPN, via Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, that the NFL is getting greedy again with the decision to move the Raiders to Las Vegas .

The Mavs owner believes the move will "backfire."

"Why? There's just no good reason. It's no disrespect to Las Vegas, it's a great city and it's vibrant. But they're going to a smaller market, it's transient, and it's just another example of chasing every last dollar, and that tends to backfire," Cuban said.

There's a very viable scenario here where Cuban is correct. And it doesn't take a whole lot for it to happen. Basically the Raiders need to spend enough time waffling on their actual move date -- and that's already in play with a lease potentially holding up the move until 2021 -- to the point that Raiders fans just get sick of the team.

It's already turning some famous fans off .

Then the Raiders could arrive in Las Vegas to find out that no one in the city cares about supporting a professional football team and that no one in casinos for the weekend wants to leave a sportsbook with hundreds of televisions for the high-priced, hungover experience of watching an NFL game on Sunday afternoon.

Come on over and shake your shame spiral by watching the Raiders and Browns play professional football.

Maybe Vegas works. It's a total unknown, though. What is known is the amount of money that the NFL got from the city and state in order to move there, an unprecedented $750 million subsidy that the league and its owners weren't going to leave on the table.

Having a team in the gambling capital of the United States might fly in the face of "integrity of the league," but landing that kind of cash is simply something that the owners weren't turning down.

Now we'll see if they can actually make the Vegas Raiders profitable. Betting against the NFL turning something into gold is a silly move, because the league has a long history of making money in just about every venture it pursues.

And, of course, it's worth noting that the last time Cuban commented on the NFL, he said that the league handled Deflategate "masterfully" so he might be a little out of his element here.

But if the Raiders struggle, look no further than Mark Cuban for someone who predicted it would end poorly.