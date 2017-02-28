Mark Ingram: Saints players turned away from London club for being 'too urban'

Even though the NFL season is still six months away, the league has already started promoting the four games that will be played in London in 2017.

As part of that promotion, Saints running back Mark Ingram and several teammates were in England this week to check out the British capital. Apparently, the trip was running smoothly until Monday night, when Ingram and several teammates were denied entrance to a London night club.

According to Ingram, his group of six people tried to enter Cirque le Soir, where they had a reservation, but they were turned away because they were “too urban.”

Ingram was at the club with teammates Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb, and Vonn Bell, along with two friends.

They told us they were "6 big guys" that are too "Urban" but nobody taller than 5'11!! 😂😂🤔🤔 cc:saints roster 😂😂😂😂 — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

After being denied entrance, Ingram took a picture of his group and posted it to Twitter.

Although Ingram clearly felt this was a race issue, he was quick to point out that he had no issue with the people of London, just the night club.

Everyone in England has been amazing so far!!! This was our first #TooUrban encounter entire trip! I ❤️ England! #TooUrban https://t.co/QbmMtkWcza — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 28, 2017

In a statement to TMZ, the club confirmed that Ingram’s group was turned away; however, they said that it had nothing to do with skin color.

“We proudly celebrate diversity, not only as part of our shows, but as part of who we are,” Cirque le Soir said. “We would not dismiss anyone as ‘too urban’ and we would not turn anyone away on the basis of their ethnicity, sexuality or any other characteristic -- other than those expressed in our door policy.”

According to the club, they were just following their policy, which allows them to turn away “male-heavy entourages.”

The club also added that if Ingram and his friends want to get in next time, they need to bring some girls.

“Discretion lies with our door staff and while we sympathise with Mark and his friends we fully support our employees’ right to challenge groups that do not adhere to our door policy,” the club said. “Admitting an all-male group goes against our policy and is clearly stated on Facebook and on all reservation confirmation emails.”

No matter who you believe here, the biggest surprise is that there are clubs turning away people on Monday. Not even Vegas would pull that.