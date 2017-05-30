Mark Sanchez reportedly suffers knee injury, could miss Bears' offseason program
The Bears were going to waive Connor Shaw but have decided to hang onto him after Sanchez's injury
Mike Glennon is the Bears' starting quarterback and Mitchell Trubisky is the team's future at the position. Their No. 3 passer, at least for now, is former Jets, Eagles and Cowboys quarterback Mark Sanchez, while the No. 4 QB is former Brown Connor Shaw, who spent the 2016 season on Chicago's injured reserve list after suffering an injury during the preseason.
Shaw was expected to be waived soon, but Sanchez suffered an injury during the Bears' OTA session Tuesday.
Thanks to a new team rule, the reporters actually at the OTA session weren't allowed to report on Sanchez's injury, but news got out anyway.
Sanchez is on the roster as an insurance policy for two young quarterbacks at the top of the depth chart, but he was also needed as a third arm for the team's offseason program. With his injury knocking him out for a while, the Bears decided to hang onto Shaw until Sanchez returns to the field.
Sanchez is expected back by training camp, at which time we can likely expect the team to move on from Shaw.
