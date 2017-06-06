Marshawn Lynch decided to return when he found out Raiders were leaving Oakland

It may only be OTAs, but Marshawn Lynch looks like ... well, Marshawn Lynch.

And on Tuesday, the Oakland native, who signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in April, spoke spoke to the media. Do not be distracted by his podium stance.

Marshawn talked to reporters. Decided he wanted to play football again “when I found out Raiders were leaving” Oakland pic.twitter.com/52vn1Fiy0S — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) June 6, 2017

That's right, according to Lynch, he decided to un-retire "when I found out Raiders were leaving" Oakland for Las Vegas.

Of course, the Raiders won't head to Vegas until 2020 and Lynch will be 34 at the time. And to be clear, he considers playing for his hometown team an honor and hopes to inspire the city's youth to follow their dreams.

"Just to play in Oakland is a dream come true," Lynch said. "It's always been something, being from Oakland, you want to play at home or have that opportunity. Them staying, it probably wouldn't have been so big for me to want to come and play. But knowing that they were leaving and a lot of the kids here won't have the opportunity to see most of their idols growing up be in their hometown anymore, me being from here, them continuing to be here, it gives them an opportunity to see somebody who actually did it from where they're from."

Meanwhile, when Lynch was asked about playing with Derek Carr and Khalil Mack, two of the league's best young players, he said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Vic Tafur, "I got the whole town riding with me. That's good s--t you just said, but it ain't about that."

Here's the rest of that quote, courtesy of NFL Network's Dan Hellie:

Marshawn Lynch talking 1st time w/ Raiders "I've got the whole town riding w/ me... this is born and bred, raised... pissing in hallways..." — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) June 6, 2017

You can listen to the entire press conference right here: