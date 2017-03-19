Marshawn Lynch drops a hint about returning to NFL to play for Raiders

If Marshawn Lynch is hoping to dispel rumors that he’s interested in returning to football and playing running back for the Oakland Raiders, he’s not doing a very good job.

Despite significant hurdles to overcome , the idea that Lynch could play for the Raiders continues to persist.

Lynch is assisting that persistence on social media, too, having retweeted someone who pointed out that he has a song called “Oakland Raiders” on a Spotify playlist. (Say that out loud, and welcome to 2017.)

Even though it was added awhile ago @MoneyLynch has an interesting song choice 🤔#RaiderNation @RaiderTweets_ pic.twitter.com/L2vzmXIfa1 — ERIC THUT (@ericthut22) March 19, 2017

This could, quite easily, be nothing. Again, it’s a Spotify playlist that Lynch created (we believe) with a song called “Oakland Raiders” on it. The playlist is actually from 2015, meaning that Lynch didn’t create it recently. He crafted it in between his final season and the final play of Super Bowl XLIX when he didn’t get the ball.

Lynch would retire from football a year later -- at halftime of Super Bowl 50 no less . He’s spent the last year hanging out with camels and Conan .

He’s still got money to worry about, though, which might be the biggest sticking point of all. Lynch can’t just come back to football and join the Raiders.

The Seahawks have to be willing to release him, which they probably won’t be willing to do , or the Raiders have to be willing to trade for him, which they probably won’t be willing to do.

Lynch is from Oakland and lives there now, so he’s probably dreamed about playing for the Raiders for a long time. Seeing Beast Mode rumble in the silver and black would be a fun sight, but there is still a lot that has to happen for Lynch to suit up for Oakland. No amount of tweets will change that.