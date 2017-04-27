Marshawn Lynch got permission from Charles Woodson to wear No. 24

It took some time but Marshawn Lynch is officially back in the NFL. He'll suit up for the hometown Oakland Raiders in 2017 and he'll wear his familiar No. 24, which is familiar for another reason: Charles Woodson wore the number during his 11 years in Oakland, including when he returned to the team in 2013 after a seven-year stint in Green Bay.

We mention this because before Lynch decided on his old number, he first consulted Woodson.

Details via Lynch's mother, Delisa.

"I asked him, before Marshawn even thought about coming back or anything like, he came to one of our events and I took a picture with him and I said, 'Hey Charles, if Marshawn comes to the Raiders, can he wear that 2-4?'," Delisa Lynch said Wednesday in an interview on 95.7 The Game, via mercurynews.com. "He said, 'Yeah, momma.' So I knew then that he wasn't going to mind."

To reiterate: Lynch is committed to his new team:

Marshawn Lynch left the @RAIDERS building today wearing his helmet. pic.twitter.com/K2ruxeHRVS — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 26, 2017

And in case you're wondering...